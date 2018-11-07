MIDTERM ELECTIONS:Get Full Election Results
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are responding to a barricade situation in the city’s Fairhill section, Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun inside.

Police say a 63-year-old man in the area was shot once on the back. He was taken to Temple hospital in critical but stable condition.

It is not known if the shooting is related to the barricade.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story. 

