BREAKING:13 Killed, Including Deputy And Gunman, At Bar In Thousand Oaks
By David Spunt
Filed Under:Election 2018, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democrat Andy Kim has claimed victory after a very tight race in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, but Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur is not ready to concede. On Tuesday night, Kim and MacArthur both held 49 percent of the vote with votes still being tallied.

 

“While the polls closed four hours ago, the race is still too close to call, there will not be a result tonight,” said a Kim spokesperson late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, thousands of mail-in ballots were counted giving Kim the apparent lead.

“With the vast majority of the votes now in and counted and based on the numbers we saw in Burlington County today, we have built a substantial lead,” said Kim during an announcement on Wednesday night. “I am proud to announce that we have won this hard-fought race.”

MacArthur, a two-term representative, says there are votes that still need to be counted.

“This has been a hard fought campaign and like Andy Kim, I’m ready to see it come to an end. I have always said that I will be guided by the voters of the district and there are nearly 7,000 more of them who haven’t been heard from yet. We must ensure that their votes – and all votes – are counted in a transparent way that protects the integrity of this election.”

d00977e4c0ed401789a1c9f4ba31cf05 Andy Kim Claims Victory In New Jerseys 3rd Congressional District Race, Tom MacArthur Not Ready To Concede

Credit: CBS3

 

 

 

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Kim says he chose to run because he strongly opposes MacArthur’s work to replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Recent polls had Kim and MacArthur locked in a dead heat heading into Election Day.

MacArthur dominated the vote back in 2016 winning the district by 20 percentage points.

Comments (4)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s