TRAFFIC ALERT:Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer Closes Portion Of Baltimore Pike In Chester County
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PENNSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Baltimore Pike in Chester County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle happened on Baltimore Pike near Ponds Edge Drive in Pennsbury Township around 1:30 p.m.

Both drivers have been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their injuries.

Baltimore Pike is closed in the area.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s