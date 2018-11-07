Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Baltimore Pike in Chester County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle happened on Baltimore Pike near Ponds Edge Drive in Pennsbury Township around 1:30 p.m.

Both drivers have been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their injuries.

Baltimore Pike is closed in the area.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.