PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Signs of the holiday season are popping up all over Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over City Hall Wednesday night as this year’s Christmas tree was put in place.

The 70-foot, 7-000 pound tree came from Yuletide Tree Farm in Upstate New York.

The lighting will take place on Nov. 28 at approximately 6:20 p.m.