Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A 10-foot-long shark is lingering off the New Jersey coastline.

OCEARCH says the great white named Jane pinged about 50 miles off the Atlantic City coast this past weekend.

10-foot long white shark @GWSharkJane pinged in this weekend about 50 miles off the Atlantic City, NJ coast. The sub-adult female could give birth not far from here once she gets a little older. pic.twitter.com/gKABtb4IGG — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 5, 2018

Officials believe the sub-adult female could give birth not far from here once she gets a little older.