Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the vandals who smashed this window at The Philadelphia Inquirer building overnight.

Active Shooter Training Held At Gloucester Township Church

Police were called to 8th and Market Streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities aren’t sure what was thrown through the window or how it was broken.

Gladwyne Home Now A Disaster Zone After Massive Explosion

Officers brought in K-9s to search the building.

At last check, there have been no arrests.