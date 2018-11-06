ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the vandals who smashed this window at The Philadelphia Inquirer building overnight.

Active Shooter Training Held At Gloucester Township Church

Police were called to 8th and Market Streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

philadelphia inquirer vandalism3 The Philadelphia Inquirer Building Vandalized Overnight In Center City

Credit: CBS3

Authorities aren’t sure what was thrown through the window or how it was broken.

Gladwyne Home Now A Disaster Zone After Massive Explosion

Officers brought in K-9s to search the building.

At last check, there have been no arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s