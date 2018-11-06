Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are prone to having Thanksgiving dinner disasters, Pringles has you covered.

This year the company is bringing back its Thanksgiving dinner chips with turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division.

“We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t,” the snack chip company announced on Twitter Monday.

But they’re only available for a short time on Kellogg’s website on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

A 3-pack of the Pringles Thanksgiving chips will cost $14.99.