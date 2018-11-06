ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fatal accident has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions at Montgomery drive Tuesday morning.

One person was killed and five others were injured. Police are searching for a white van with tinted windows that was involved in the accident and is believed to have fled following the collision.

The driver of that van is said to be a white man and officials say the van has heavy front-end damage. It is believed he possibly exited on Montgomery Drive.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes at approximately 4:20 a.m. A car flipped over after a collision and landed in the westbound lanes.

Traffic is closed in both directions. Westbound commuters are being redirected off the Vine Street Expressway exit.

A short stretch of the eastbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway are closed.

MLK Boulevard and Kelly Drive are alternative routes for commuters Tuesday morning.

There is no confirmation on how long the closure will last.

Officials are still investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop. 

