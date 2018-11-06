Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fatal accident has shut down the Schuylkill Expressway in both directions at Montgomery drive Tuesday morning.
One person was killed and five others were injured. Police are searching for a white van with tinted windows that was involved in the accident and is believed to have fled following the collision.
The driver of that van is said to be a white man and officials say the van has heavy front-end damage. It is believed he possibly exited on Montgomery Drive.
Active Shooter Training Held At Gloucester Township Church
The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes at approximately 4:20 a.m. A car flipped over after a collision and landed in the westbound lanes.
Traffic is closed in both directions. Westbound commuters are being redirected off the Vine Street Expressway exit.
A short stretch of the eastbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway are closed.
MLK Boulevard and Kelly Drive are alternative routes for commuters Tuesday morning.
Gladwyne Home Now A Disaster Zone After Massive Explosion
There is no confirmation on how long the closure will last.
Officials are still investigating.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story continues to develop.