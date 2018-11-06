ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Verizon has fixed the 911 outage affecting landline phones in West and Northwest Philadelphia.

People who live in those neighborhoods reported having trouble dialing 911 from landlines Monday.

“Verizon will remain making repairs to underground wiring, which is believed to have been the cause of the system interruption,” officials from the city’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday.

Residents can resume using their landline phones to dial 911 after being without the ability to do so for nearly 16 hours.

An underground fire is believed to be the source of the issue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s