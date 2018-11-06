Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — In the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, Gov. Tom Wolf is hoping to win a second term as he is facing Republican candidate Scott Wagner in what has been a very contentious race.

The governor is pacing more than two dozen points ahead of Wagner.

Wolf, whose first run for office was his successful 2014 campaign, and Wagner, who has closely associated himself with President Donald Trump, both hail from York County.

“If anyone were to tell you that this election on Tuesday was not the most important election in your life, they’d be lying to you, because it is,” Wolf told a crowd of more than 500 on Sunday evening at Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Wolf closed his campaign by warning that he is the last line of defense against an opponent, Wagner, who is hostile to Pennsylvania’s Medicaid expansion, funding for public schools and labor unions. His campaign has framed the brash Wagner as being unfit for office, highlighting Wagner’s comments in a video streamed online last month advising Wolf to put on a catcher’s mask because “I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes.”

Wagner, meanwhile, closed his campaign echoing Trump’s hard-edged message on illegal immigration, accusing Wolf of being soft on illegal immigrants and sanctuary cities and opposing sending troops to the border for the migrant caravan making its way north in Mexico. Wagner warns that Wolf will raise taxes while he is pledging to cut taxes, eliminate property taxes and rein in an out-of-control state government.

“Feeling good, I’m optimistic. I believe we are going to win this, well I know we’re going to win it,” Wagner said after voting.

Last month, Wagner said he would “stomp all over” Wolf’s face and “win this” during a nearly three-minute-long video posted on Facebook. Wagner’s campaign at the time said his comments were not meant to be taken literally and were a metaphor for how he would approach the campaign’s final stretch. The video was quickly taken down.

Wolf beat Republican Tom Corbett four years ago.

This year, 8.6 million people are registered to vote, a record midterm election high for Pennsylvania.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

