EASTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A person died after being struck by a vehicle outside a polling place in Northampton County on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the accident happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday outside the Forks Township municipal building, which was being used as a polling place.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said the victim was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the minivan involved stopped at the scene and was released without charges after being questioned.

Dozens of voters continued to walk in and out of the polling place as police investigated outside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.