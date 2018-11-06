ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  One of the big local races is the battle for New Jersey’s third congressional district and it’s coming down to the wire.

It’s a critical seat in the balance of power.

Republican incumbent Tom MacArthur is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Andy Kim, who is a former Obama administration official.

MacArthur has been an ally of Trump’s and is seeking his third term.

Kim says he chose to run because he strongly opposes MacArthur’s work to replace parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Recent polls have Kim and MacArthur locked in a dead heat.

MacArthur dominated the vote back in 2016 winning the district by 20 percentage points.

“We’re feeling pretty good. He has been crossing the district about every day for the last two weeks. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm out there, we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm at the door,” said Kim’s campaign spokesperson, Forrest Rilling.

483f71689fa941d6adbf4d929424fbb3 Its A Battle For New Jerseys Third Congressional District

Credit: CBS3

