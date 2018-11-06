Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Officials in Chester County say nearly 100 voters were given the wrong ballot in a state legislative race and they’re trying to figure out what to do about it.

Over 450,000 Philadelphia Voters Expected To Cast Ballot In Midterm Elections

A spokeswoman says the mix-up occurred early Tuesday at a senior center in Phoenixville that’s split between two state House districts.

The county spokeswoman says the first 108 voters were all given ballots for a race that pits incumbent Republican Rep. Becky Corbin against Democratic challenger Danielle Otten.

The problem is that 93 of those voters should have been given ballots for the race between incumbent Republican Rep. Warren Kampf and Democrat Melissa Shusterman.

Election Fraud Task Force Tackles Issues At Polls In Philadelphia

Officials say it’s likely a county judge will be involved in determining what to do about the ballot confusion.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)