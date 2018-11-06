Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voting isn’t just for adults.

Kids were also able to cast their ballots at the Please Touch Museum Tuesday.

But not for governor or Congress.

Children voted for their favorite toy. The candidates included Thomas the Train, mini Imagination Playground building blocks and the classic Slinky.

The election is part of the Please Touch Museum’s efforts to help our youngest citizens understand the importance of voting.

Children also had the opportunity to write letters to elected officials, participate in a kid-friendly debate and join a patriotic parade.