ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election, Local, Local TV, Please Touch Museum

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voting isn’t just for adults.

Kids were also able to cast their ballots at the Please Touch Museum Tuesday.

But not for governor or Congress.

Children voted for their favorite toy. The candidates included Thomas the Train, mini Imagination Playground building blocks and the classic Slinky.

Early Signs Point To High Voter Turnout, Election Workers Say

The election is part of the Please Touch Museum’s efforts to help our youngest citizens understand the importance of voting.

Children also had the opportunity to write letters to elected officials, participate in a kid-friendly debate and join a patriotic parade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s