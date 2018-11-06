Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man in North Philadelphia is proof that age is just a number. Odath Baker, a spry 101-years-old, made that clear on Election Day by hitting the polls.

Alongside Congressman Dwight Evans, Baker made his way to William D. Kelley Public School to cast his ballot.

“It’s the greatest thing any person living in the country can do,” Baker said of voting.

The centenarian was unable to vote in rural Georgia, where he grew up, due to discrimination and violence against those who tried to vote.

Baker first voted after he had moved to Philadelphia in 1945.

“If I can vote at 102, why can’t you?” Baker asks in a video with Rep. Evans shared on Twitter.

“I met Mr. Baker the other night when I was out canvassing for votes,” Congressman Evans said. “And I was so impressed with Mr. Baker’s story and he understands the importance of citizenship. He’s demonstrated that to all of us.”

“Mr. Baker’s message is a clear message: If he can do it at 101, we all can do it. Get out and vote,” Congressman Evans said.