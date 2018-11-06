ELECTION DAY:The Polls Are Open
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

Philadelphia (CBS)Free cookies, fries and alcohol — plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.

If you vote, you’ll eat well in Maryland. You can also get a free ride to and from the polls.

Here are the offers at national chains: 

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

California Tortilla: Get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase when you say “I voted” at the register.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker this Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations. 

Drizzly: The booze-delivery app offers $10 off for orders from new customers. Use the code “Election 10” in Maryland.

Jersey Mike’s:  $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

OrderUp: Get $3 off your order by using the code “VotePizza” or “VoteTacos”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”