Philadelphia (CBS) — Free cookies, fries and alcohol — plus other deals and discounts on Election Day.

If you vote, you’ll eat well in Maryland. You can also get a free ride to and from the polls.

Here are the offers at national chains:

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

California Tortilla: Get a free order of chips and queso with any purchase when you say “I voted” at the register.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker this Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations.

Drizzly: The booze-delivery app offers $10 off for orders from new customers. Use the code “Election 10” in Maryland.

Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

OrderUp: Get $3 off your order by using the code “VotePizza” or “VoteTacos”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”