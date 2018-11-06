BREAKING:Person Struck, Killed Outside Northampton County Polling Place, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like more people believe less is, in fact, more. The demand for tiny homes is growing in the U.S. with more than half of adults saying they would consider downsizing.

That’s according to a recent poll by the National Association of Home Builders.

The majority of people say they’d consider moving from a full-size home to one that’s a mere 600-square-feet.

However, not all generations feel the same way. More than half of millennials and generation Xers are open to the idea.

Only 45 percent of baby boomers and 29 percent of seniors are interested.

