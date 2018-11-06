Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New research suggests women who tend to be “night owls” are at greater risk for breast cancer.

That’s according to European researchers looking at International Genetic Data.

They say women who tend to be “morning people” have about a 40 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

Scientists also found a higher breast cancer risk in women who sleep longer than eight hours at night.