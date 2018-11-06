MIDTERM ELECTIONS:Polls Close Across Region -- Get Full Election Results
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New research suggests women who tend to be “night owls” are at greater risk for breast cancer.

That’s according to European researchers looking at International Genetic Data.

High Cost Of Insulin Causing Families To Turn To ‘Black Market’ For Medication

They say women who tend to be “morning people” have about a 40 percent lower risk of breast cancer.

Scientists also found a higher breast cancer risk in women who sleep longer than eight hours at night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s