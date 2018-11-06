DOVER, Del. (AP) — Incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester has won a second term as Delaware’s lone representative in U.S. House, defeating Republican challenger Scott Walker.

Rochester’s victory over Walker on Tuesday was her second. He finished fifth in a six-way Democratic primary Rochester won in 2016. That year she became the first woman and the first black to be elected to Congress from Delaware.

Rochester’s victory wasn’t a surprise, given voter registration numbers that heavily favor Democrats.

Her opponent was a businessman with a history of legal troubles who ran a one-man campaign, has publicly discussed his problems with alcohol, made racially inflammatory comments on social media. He was also disowned by his own party leadership.

Rochester sits on the House Agriculture and Education and the Workforce committees.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)