ROXBOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia Phillies icon received a special honor Sunday as his childhood baseball diamond was renamed in his honor.

Daisy Field in Wissahickon Valley Park was renamed David P. Montgomery Field.

Montgomery, the Phillies chairman, was honored for his extraordinary contributions to Philadelphia through his work with the Phillies.

“I can say without fear of embarrassment, I love David,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “When you come into his company or you see him coming, he’s one of the people that you really like to see and talk to. And he talks to you like a regular person. He asks about your kids, about what you’re doing, how you feel. He makes you feel good about yourself.”

Montgomery began his career with the Phillies in 1971, working in ticket sales. He worked his way up to marketing director, sales director, executive vice president and eventually, club president.

“And I want to just thank you, David, for all that you’ve done for us; for sports, for recreation, for our city,” Kenney said. “You are an icon.”