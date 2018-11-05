Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are accused of dumping a woman’s body on the side of a road in Burlington County after she overdosed.

New Jersey State Police say 53-year-old Daniel Waterfield, of Lawnside, and 35-year-old Amanda Seth, of Camden, disposed of the body of 36-year-old Kerri Stetser, of Paulsboro, on the side of a road in Southampton Township.

A passerby discovered Stetser’s body on Halloween around 7:40 p.m. on the berm of Purgatory Road, near the intersection of State Highway 70. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation revealed that Stetser overdosed in Waterfield’s vehicle and that he contacted Seth to help get rid of the body.

Waterfield and Seth were arrested in Camden without incident on Nov. 1.

They have both been charged with desecration of human remains and evidence tampering. Waterfield is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a bail detention hearing and Seth was released pending a court appearance.