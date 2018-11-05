Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love may be in the air once again for Sixers star Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner.

The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that the pair were spotted together last Thursday at the Elbow Lane Bowling Alley.

That’s in the basement of Center City’s Harp and Crown.

The pair previously dated in the spring and had been spotted together in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

Simmons was previously linked to singer Tinashe, according to reports.