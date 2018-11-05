  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ben simmons, Kendall Jenner, Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Love may be in the air once again for Sixers star Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner.

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Re-Enters iTunes Charts, Marking Official Start To Holiday Season

The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that the pair were spotted together last Thursday at the Elbow Lane Bowling Alley.

That’s in the basement of Center City’s Harp and Crown.

The pair previously dated in the spring and had been spotted together in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

Reports: Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey Musical Adaptation Of ‘The Color Purple’

Simmons was previously linked to singer Tinashe, according to reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s