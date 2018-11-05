Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen the day before Halloween.

Mountain Lakes Police say 15-year-old Thomas Kolding was last known to be at his family home on Oct. 30.

Police believe Kolding may have traveled by train from Denville to Newark-Broad Street Station, and then to New York Penn Station.

Police say Thomas’ location is unknown from that point, but the teen had a strong interest in traveling to California.

Thomas is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, grey winter skull cap and carrying a large black backpack.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 973-334-1413.