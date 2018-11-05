Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police released surveillance video showing three suspects wanted in connection to the vandalism of more than 40 vehicles on Temple University’s campus Friday.

Police: Man Found Beaten To Death Inside Abandoned SUV In Elmwood

Police say the vandalism happened at 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue sometime Thursday night into Friday morning.

Dozens of vehicles had their windows smashed and numerous items stolen from inside during the overnight incident. Temple University says the number of cars vandalized is north of 40.

The three-minute-long video shows three black men, one equipped with a flashlight, casing vehicles to break into and then breaking their windows.

The suspects used various objects to break the windows and can be seen climbing all the way inside some of them.

One victim of the theft is Marie Ray-Redzha who learned that someone had broken into her food truck and flipped everything inside around 5:30 a.m.

“Devastated. Whoever it is they just don’t have anything else to do,” said Ray-Redzha.

Temple University says it’s now working with Philadelphia Police and going through surveillance video. In the meantime, students are assessing what the suspect or suspects left behind and balancing a costly repair job.

‘All Gone’: Willey Farms Produce Market Destroyed By 5-Alarm Fire In Townsend

“Glad nothing was gone, but it’s hard but not while you’re in college and stuff, it’s already expensive enough,” said Jelani Hasan.

Police have released descriptions of all three suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black man wearing a security-type hat, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light color jeans, and dark shoes.

A second suspect is also described as a black man wearing a black and red flannel shirt, a baseball cap, gray pants, and black shoes.

The last suspect is also a black man who wore a dark-colored jacket over a Nike hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and Nike sneakers.

Officials Investigating House Explosion In Gladwyne

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to please call Detective Velazquez or Detective DeMalto at 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094.

Information can also be submitted anonymously on the Philadelphia Police Department website.