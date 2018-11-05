Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police found a man beaten to death inside of an abandoned SUV Sunday afternoon in the Elmwood section of the city.

A approximately 6:36 p.m., a police officer observed a black Mercedes Benz SUV stopped at a red light with a broken tail light.

Officers approached the vehicle and told the driver about the broken tail light and instructed the driver to pull over.

Instead, the vehicle sped away and was located a short time later unoccupied at 6600 Dicks Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, 30-year-old Arnold Battle was found dead. The victim is believed to have been beaten to death, police say.

The investigation is ongoing as the search for the offender continues.