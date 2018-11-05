  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elmwood, Local, Local TV
TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 27 - Generic police tape file picture (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police found a man beaten to death inside of an abandoned SUV Sunday afternoon in the Elmwood section of the city.

Possible Barricade Situation In New Hope Turns Out To Be A Hoax

A approximately 6:36 p.m., a police officer observed a black Mercedes Benz SUV stopped at a red light with a broken tail light.

Officers approached the vehicle and told the driver about the broken tail light and instructed the driver to pull over.

Instead, the vehicle sped away and was located a short time later unoccupied at 6600 Dicks Avenue.

‘All Gone’: Willey Farms Produce Market Destroyed By 5-Alarm Fire In Townsend

Inside the vehicle, 30-year-old Arnold Battle was found dead. The victim is believed to have been beaten to death, police say.

The investigation is ongoing as the search for the offender continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s