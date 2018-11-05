AIRPORT ALERT:Ground Stop Lifted At PHL After ‘Equipment Outage At FAA Tower’
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saxbys is doing what they can to encourage people to go out and vote.

The Philadelphia coffee company is offering customers a freebie Tuesday for Election Day.

Guests will be able to choose between a free medium Groothie, an organic green smoothie, medium hot coffee, or a medium cold brew at participating locations.

Saxbys is also helping their employees get out to vote.

“The team at Saxbys also understands the challenges leaving the middle of a shift to get out and vote can present and is making every effort to reduce any barriers to entry for team members to exercise their right to participate this year.  On November 6th, any team member that chooses to vote will be compensated for that hour of his or her time, whether or not they were scheduled to work,” the company says.

