PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is experiencing an outage that is affecting calls to 911.

The city is telling people to use their cellphones, and not landlines, if they need to call 911.

Right now, some neighborhoods in West and Northwest Philly are having trouble reaching 911 from landlines. If you have an emergency, use a cellphone if possible. The City is working with Verizon to fix this issue as soon as possible. Please follow @PhilaOEM for updates. — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) November 5, 2018

West and Northwest Philadelphia are the neighborhoods that have been most affected by the Verizon service issues.

The city is working with Verizon to fix the outage issue.

