Filed Under:Joseph Russo, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County man has been sentenced to jail for killing a Navy veteran’s therapy dog.

Joseph Russo, 25, of Manahawkin, was sentenced to 90 days in the Ocean County Jail for killing a 3-year-old Pomeranian being trained as a therapy dog.

service dog killed Ocean County Man Gets Jail Sentence For Killing Navy Veterans Therapy Dog

(credit: Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says Russo pleaded guilty in June in the death of Abigail Russel’s dog named Diesel.

Russo must also complete 30 hours of community service, complete anger management and be prohibited from owning or working with animals during his five-year probation period.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s