OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean County man has been sentenced to jail for killing a Navy veteran’s therapy dog.

Joseph Russo, 25, of Manahawkin, was sentenced to 90 days in the Ocean County Jail for killing a 3-year-old Pomeranian being trained as a therapy dog.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says Russo pleaded guilty in June in the death of Abigail Russel’s dog named Diesel.

Russo must also complete 30 hours of community service, complete anger management and be prohibited from owning or working with animals during his five-year probation period.