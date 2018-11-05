Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The biggest complaint on Election Day is the long lines, but one group is trying to help voters out by giving them free pizza while they wait in line to vote.

“Pizza to the Polls” is doing their part to make sure no American performs their civic duty on an empty stomach.

This started in only a few states, but has since spread across the country. The group accepts donations to deliver pizza to hungry voters waiting in long lines.

“We send pizzas anywhere there’s a line and ask our delivery people to give them to anyone there: people in line, their kids, poll volunteers and staff, and anyone else hungry for a slice,” it reads on their website.

According to their website, “Pizza to the Polls” has raised more than $140,000 all-time, with $90,000 being raised this year.

2,193 pizzas have been delivered to 167 polling places in 31 during elections this year.