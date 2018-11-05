Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all Harry Potter fans.

Now you won’t have to visit Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter — or even Hogsmeade — to try some butterbeer.

Just head to your local Starbucks.

Here’s how to order your very own butterbeer, courtesy of Simplemost.

Order a whole milk steamer with toffee nut, caramel and cinnamon syrups. Top it with whipped creme or salted caramel pieces and you’ve got yourself a butterbeer latte. The drink can also be made with espresso.

No magic required. It’s so easy a muggle could do it.