AIRPORT ALERT:Ground Stop Issued At Philadelphia International Airport Due To 'Equipment Outage At FAA Tower'
File photo of a plane. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday night.

The ground stop was issued due to equipment outage at the FAA tower, airport officials say.

Travelers are urged to check directly with their airline for flight status updates.

Airport officials say the power is back on but the ground stop is still in place.

Some fliers have taken to social media to voice their concerns:

 

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.

