PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday night.

The ground stop was issued due to equipment outage at the FAA tower, airport officials say.

FAA ground stop in place at PHL due to equipment outage at the FAA tower. Please check directly with your airline for flight status updates. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) November 6, 2018

Travelers are urged to check directly with their airline for flight status updates.

Airport officials say the power is back on but the ground stop is still in place.

UPDATE Power is back on at FAA tower. Ground stop still in place. Expect delays. Check flight status with your airline. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) November 6, 2018

Some fliers have taken to social media to voice their concerns:

I’m sitting on an airplane on the tarmac and no one knows WTF is happening. #PHL — Gatekeeper of Tweets (@ZuulOfSD) November 6, 2018

flight to Manchester was delayed 10 hours, flight to Philly delayed an hour, and now we're stuck on the runway because Philly airport is shut down at the moment. I'm literally never flying again, I have the WORST luck. — m breeezy 🌻 (@mo_brownies_pls) November 6, 2018

We are all stuck on planes and the airlines dont know either. How could the PHL backup not be working! All the bloody tax money we spend!!! — Rima (@ReallyRima) November 6, 2018

Sitting on plane over an hour no update other than there’s an outage effecting radar and radios. No eta on repair provider yet…. — Vince Provenzano (@vpro1993) November 6, 2018

ground stop at Philadelphia airport the traffic control tower has lost power wonder how long this will take — Rob (@jeepaholic1) November 6, 2018

Re-routed to Pittsburgh right before landing. Let us come home! — Justin Freid (@Justin_Freid) November 6, 2018

Nothing like being diverted to Charlotte with 3 kids because PHL airport radar is down 😩#PHL — Heather Mitts (@heathermitts) November 6, 2018

Brah we been flying all night it seems flight was supposed to be 3hrs it’s now 4 and a half.. Can’t get back to philly so they took us to Baltimore. Why not Atlantic City?!🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jamaal Jackson (@CenterStage67) November 6, 2018

