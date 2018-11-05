Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the polls open Tuesday morning, the Committee of Seventy will work with the city of Philadelphia to make sure voters don’t run into trouble.

To help increase turnout, the nonpartisan watchdog group has rolled out the free “We Vote” app.

It’s full of information for voters such as where to find places to cast your vote, voter rights, and details about candidates.

The city also has its election fraud task force ready to go in case there are any problems.

Committee of Seventy president David Thornburgh says this year’s elections are generating a lot of interest.

A team of roughly 60 assistant district attorneys and about 20 detectives will respond to voter fraud or other problems at the polls.