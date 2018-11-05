PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been four months since a water main break sent millions of gallons of water gushing through Center City and many businesses are still trying to recover. On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney visited some of the hardest hit areas.

Business owners near Juniper and the 1300 block of Sansom Streets are still feeling the effects of a massive water main break that flooded the area on July 3. Months later, progress is being made to replace the broken mains, but it has become a slow, and arduous process with several utility companies grappling with the recovery effort.

Mayor Kenney met with business owners affected by the monstrous water main break from this summer. The city has already funneled $1.7 million into the emergency project replacing old infrastructure in hopes of averting a disaster like this in the future. The mayor says there’s still months to go before the project is completed.

Chris Mullins–owner of McGillins Old Ale House says his business continues to be impacted by the recovery and reconstruction project. He’s seen a decrease in a normally robust lunch crowd and says deliveries are also being hindered.

“Deliveries have been a real hassle. The streets are blocked off and deliveries are already a problem,” said Mullins.

Kenney says they hope to have the project completed by mid to late January.