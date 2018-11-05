Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Taking care of your pet during a disaster is the goal of a new piece of equipment in Camden County.

County officials unveiled a pet disaster relief trailer Monday.

The state of the art trailer will help create a safe home for at least 65 pets immediately after a disaster is declared.

It is equipped with crates, carriers, bowls, leashes and a mobile vet lab.

“For most of us, our pets are part of our family, with this trailer and working with the county they will designate whether its a school, building and say, ‘We are going to house peoples pets there,'” said President of New Jersey Federation of Dogs Clubs Jeffery Ball.

The trailer is also equipped with a microchip scanner so workers can identify lost pets.