CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A South Jersey corrections officer has been charged after he allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Camden County prosecutors say Christopher Bowie had oxycodone, suboxone and Xanax on himself and in his vehicle when he reported for work Sunday at the county jail. They say the drugs were to be distributed throughout the facility.

The 47-year-old Winslow Township man has been suspended from his job. He’s charged with official misconduct, drug possession and manufacturing, distributing or dispensing drugs.

The arrest was made public Monday. It’s not known if Bowie has retained an attorney.

