BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Bellmawr police responded to a different type of call Sunday night.

Officers from the department honored their youngest officer, giving him a Halloween to remember.

Police dropped off candy for AJ Gonzales, a sick young boy and now an honorary Bellmawr police officer.

Gonzales was unable to go trick-or-treating, but the police department did their best to make up for that.

“In the police world, no officer fights alone and that goes for our fellow partner,” the Bellmawr Police Department’s Facebook post said.