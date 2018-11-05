Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A day of beauty and pampering for women getting their lives back together.

More than 25 hair stylists gave free makeovers to women who are homeless or whose lives are in transition in West Philadelphia Monday.

The volunteers styled hair, gave massages, spruced up nails and distributed clothing.

The day was organized by Chosen 300 Ministries.

Executive Director Brian Jenkins said they hoped to lift some spirits.

“It’s the idea that if we can give women dignity and respect and be able to go out with some self-esteem, maybe they can go out and land that job they really need and want,” said Jenkins.

Chosen 300 Ministries has been holding the event for about 10 years.