Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TOWNSEND, DEL. (CBS) — Willey Farms Produce market in Delaware is reduced to rubble after an early morning blaze.

The fire broke out on the 4000 block of DuPont Parkway just after 2 a.m.

A newly-released video shows the intense flames overtaking the popular market in Townsend.

It was a tough fight for fire crews from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey who joined the efforts to save the building.

The loss of Willey Farms Produce Market is a devastating loss to the Townsend community.

“She’s all gone. We don’t know where to start really. Kinda numb right now. It will be lots of hard heartbreaking work,” officials from the market posted on Facebook early Monday morning.

It has been a staple there since 1975. The market sold everything from fresh fruit to baked goods and they were gearing up for the busy holiday season.

However, they are confident that the staple that has served the community for over 40 years will be built again.

“Thank you so much, thank you for continued prayers and thoughts,” Willey Farm officials added.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the massive blaze.