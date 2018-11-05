Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township Police Department held an active shooter training event at a church on Monday night.

The training was conducted at Bethel Church, located at 1583 Blackwood Clementon Road.

“With the recent tragic events at the House of Worship in Pittsburgh, it is important to continue to stress the importance of House of Worship security and being prepared for a critical incident,” said police.

Retired New Jersey State Police Major John Hunt and Mike Rodgers from CRG (Critical Response Group) were both guest speakers at the event.

The training event was a follow-up from one held last December.