PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is no higher honor than to wear our nation’s uniform.

Sunday afternoon, thousands of veterans wore theirs proudly at the fourth annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade and Festival.

“For so many years there was no Veterans Parade,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said. “We need to recognize the sacrifice that these veterans and these people that are currently in the service …we need to recognize them in a meaningful way.”

Thousands showed up to honor veterans like Ray Stankus.

“We march to basically represent those who never came back,” he said. “There’s over 58,000 K.I.A.s in Vietnam. We march for them.”

Stankus is hopeful that when people see them march, it reminds parade-goers of those who lost their lives serving.

Philadelphia is making sure to continue to honor those who have served.

“God bless the United States of America, because without these veterans we would not be able to stand here today,” President Clarke said.