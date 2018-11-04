Breaking:Police Responding To Possible Barricade Situation In Downtown New Hope
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Hope

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are responding to a possible barricade situation in downtown New Hope.

There is a heavy police presence on South Main Street near the Logan Inn, where police believe a male may have barricaded himself inside an appartment. Police request all residents and businesses in the area to take shelter in place.

Major areas of downtown have been closed off while the situation is resolved.

Police Investigate After Young Man Shot, Killed In Car In Chester County

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s