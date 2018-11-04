Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are responding to a possible barricade situation in downtown New Hope.

There is a heavy police presence on South Main Street near the Logan Inn, where police believe a male may have barricaded himself inside an appartment. Police request all residents and businesses in the area to take shelter in place.

Major areas of downtown have been closed off while the situation is resolved.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.