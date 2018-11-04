Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down who stabbed a man and a teenager in Frankford.

Police: 2 Killed In Single Vehicle Crash On Route 42

The attack that happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

frankford shooting2 Police: Two Teens Stabbed Multiple Times In Frankford

Credit: CBS3

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed six times in the back.

Woman Dead After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Delaware: Police

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition with stab wounds to the stomach and arm.

So far, there is no word on the motive for the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s