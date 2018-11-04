Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County police are investigating after a man was shot several times while sitting in a car.

This happened around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Butler Street.

Officers say Nicholas Steel, 18, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died.

A second person who was in the car was not hurt.

So far, there no arrests have been made.