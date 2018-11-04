Breaking:Police Responding To Possible Barricade Situation In Downtown New Hope
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down who stabbed a man and a teenager in Frankford.

The attack that happened as a birthday party turned violent on the 5400 block of Akron Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed six times in the back.

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition with stab wounds to the stomach and arm.

So far, there is no word on the motive for the attack.

