GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Two people have died after being ejected from their vehicle in a fatal accident on NJ-55 Sunday evening, officials say.

Police arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. to find the victims lying in the roadway, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities later found another vehicle in the woods.

The highway is currently shut down.