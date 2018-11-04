Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon.

The boy was shot once in the right hand on the 2700 block of Dickenson Street in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia, according to police. The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

Police arrived at the scene just after 3:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 215.686.TIPS.