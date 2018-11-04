  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Amazon appears to be closing in on a location for its East Coast headquarters.

Philadelphia is one the 20 cities on the short list.

But the Washington Post is reporting that the online retail giant is seriously considering Crystal City in northern Virginia.

amazon philadelphia cities list Philadelphia Lingers On Amazons List Of Cities For Second Headquarters

Credit: CBS3

The Post reports that Amazon is in advanced talks about building options at the Arlington County location.

Because Amazon is reportedly in “advanced talks” does not mean the deal is certain.

Shortly after the Post published its story, Mike Grella, Amazon’s economic development director posted on Twitter, “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors.”

Amazon is ready to bring as many as 50,000 new jobs to its next location.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

