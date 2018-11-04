Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As Election Day nears, imagine having the voting information of all the contacts in your phone.

It’s now possible thanks to a new app called VoteWithMe matches the user’s contact list with publicly available state voting records.

Party affiliation and the last time someone voted are listed in the app once it gathers information from the contact list.

“Do your part to advance progressive goals and help get out the vote,” developers write on their website.

The app developers say they want to use the technology to increase voter turnout.

While the app does not reveal who you voted for, it can reveal which way you lean politically.

The app also allows you to send a voting reminder to your contacts.

Popular author Hank Green even advocates the use of the app to remind friends and other contacts to vote.

Officials from the app say it has been installed over 100,000 times since Monday.