PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving is still weeks away and Halloween decorations may still be up, but Friday marked the unofficial start to the holiday season.

That’s because Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has re-entered the U.S. iTunes charts.

The song — originally released in 1994 — currently sits at No. 121 on the iTunes U.S. Top 200, after soaring onto the charts Friday.

Like leaves turning in the fall or a bird flying south for the winter, this is an annual occurrence at this point.

In 2017, the song reached Billboard’s Hot 100 Top 10 for the first time ever. Twenty-three years after it’s release!

By 2016, the song was already the highest-grossing holiday song of all-time, according to Billboard, with the holiday anthem gaining more and more popularity every year.

Carey knows the deal, too. Just look at her tweet from Friday.

Keep cashing those checks.