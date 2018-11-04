Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An old dog might not be able to learn new tricks, but they can benefit from consistency. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains how to establish a routine with your dog, regardless of age, to help train them.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss how to be consistent. Carol says that “cues” are essential and that making sure that everyone in the household uses the same ones when addressing your dog. Trainers recommend that using consistent commands will go a long way in helping learn the household rules, according to Carol. When giving them a command, it is also necessary to give them time to adhere to that command and then offer them a treat. “Patience is key,” Jan says in their conversation. Keeping commands simple and being considerate of the “dog’s language” will go a long way, Carol explains as well.

At the end of this week’s segment, Carol and Jan reminisced about the 6th annual Bark & Whine Gala. Jan emcee’d the event along with CBS3’s Jim Donovan. Natasha Brown was also in attendance. Over 600 people attended the fundraising event.